ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters on Thursday to exchange views on novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

During the telephonic conversation, FM Qureshi commended the steps taken by the NZ govt to contain the virus. He apprised his NZcounterpart of the measures being adopted by Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also thanked the New Zealand foreign minister for looking after Pakistani nationals based in New Zealand. He also thanked authorities for extending visas of overseas Pakistanis.

The New Zealand counterpart thanked his Pakistani counterpart for his expression of solidarity and agreed with him on the importance of international cooperation for dealing with the pandemic.

The foreign minister also apprised him about the situation in IOK and expressed concern over the continued communications and movement restrictions in Occupied Kashmir.

He also underlined concern over the demonization of Muslims in India in the context of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Søreide.

He underscored the importance of Pakistan’s ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ for developing countries. Pakistan and Norway have agreed to work closely on the debt relief initiative.

