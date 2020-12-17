DUBAI: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday arrived in Dubai on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pakistan’s Consul General in Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali, senior officers of the embassy, and senior officials from the UAE ministry of Foreign Affairs received the FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Dubai International Airport.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold discussions with the UAE leadership on all areas of mutual interest, including regional and global issues.

He will also exchange views on bilateral cooperation, in a particular trade, investment and the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora. He will also meet the Pakistani diaspora and interact with local and international media.

This visit of FM Qureshi is a continuity of promotion of contacts between the two countries at higher level.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy historic fraternal relations, rooted firmly in shared history, common faith, values and mutual respect. High-level visits are an important feature, which not only exhibit cordial ties between the two countries but also accord the leadership an opportunity to give further impetus to strengthening bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues.

Back in October, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

