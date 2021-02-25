ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has welcomed the agreement of strict observance of the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, FM Qureshi termed the development as a positive omen and urged India to strictly follow the ceasefire agreement.

He said that Pakistan has been highlighting the ceasefire violations at all international forums from the Indian side, which has claimed the lives of many innocent people. “It is a positive development if India sticks to it.”

Qureshi maintained that the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir worsened after the August 5 move by Modi government. India is facing humiliation at all international forums after stripping the special status of IoK.

Earlier, the Director-General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India have agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns, which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence.

Read more: Pakistan, India agree to enforce 2003 ceasefire in DGMOs hotline contact

According to ISPR, the two Director Generals of Military Operations held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact.

The two sides reviewed the situation along Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.

Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and ceasefire along the LoC and all other sectors, with effect from last midnight.

