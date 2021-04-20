FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi concludes UAE visit, leaves for Iran

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday concluded his three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and left for Iran, where he would be discussing the regional situation with the Iranian leadership, ARY NEWS reported.

The foreign minister was seen off by senior foreign ministry officials of the UAE, and ambassador and senior embassy officials of Pakistan in the gulf country.

In his message shedding light on Iran’s visit, Shah Mahmood Qureshi lauded his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and said that he had visited Pakistan on multiple occasions to discuss key issues between the two countries.

“We will be discussing the regional situation with the Iranian leadership,” he said while sharing that new developments have been made in the Afghan peace process, which is important to both Pakistan and Iran.

The visit will help in understanding the Iranian position on the peace process and devising a joint strategy in this regard, he said.

Read More: UAE extends repayment of $2b loan given to Pakistan

The foreign minister lauded the supreme leadership of Iran for their clear stance and support towards the Kashmir issue and said that the neighbouring brotherly country had always supported Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue.

He further said that discussion would also be made on improving bilateral ties between the two countries. “Pakistan has suggested the establishment of border markets which also got a welcome response from the Iranian side,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said adding that both countries have supported each other in testing times and would further try to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Comments

comments