ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad here on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, both leaders discuss the regional situation with particular reference to Kashmir and the Afghan peace process.

The foreign minister welcomed the mediation offer of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Kashmir dispute.

Earlier on Feb 22, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that the United States (US) and international community lauded Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process.

“Peaceful solution of Afghan conflict was not easy”, Qureshi said in his statement.

He said Pakistan facilitated the Afghan peace process in every matter it could and added that convincing Afghan Taliban for table talks was not an easy job.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said both the US and Afghan Taliban are claiming to reach near an agreement. He urged the need of comprehensive dialogue for a political solution of decades-long war-torn country.

