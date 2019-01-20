ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Senator Lindsey Graham called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Sunday.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the matters related to bilateral and regional issues, especially peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

FM Qureshi was called on by US Senator Lindsey Graham @LindseyGrahamSC at the MoFA today.

Lindsey Graham is the chairman of the US Senate’s Judicial Committee and senior member of the committees of the House on armed services and budget. He is also expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan during his stay in Pakistan.

Earlier, on Jan 19, the foreign minister said Pakistan was trying to host the next round of talks between the US and Afghan Taliban as such kind of dialogue was in the interests of the Afghan government, Taliban and the entire region.

“Solution to Afghan issue is not possible without intra-Afghan dialogue and Pakistan considers it vital for restoration of peace in the entire region,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

The foreign minister said relations between Pakistan and the US were gradually improving.

