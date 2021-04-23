FM Qureshi arrives in Turkey on two-day official visit

ISTANBUL: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday has arrived in Istanbul on a two-day official visit to Turkey.

Upon arrival at the Istanbul airport, FM Qureshi was welcomed by Istanbul’s governor, Pakistani envoy and consulate staff.

During his stay, he will participate in a trilateral meeting to be attended by the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Afghanistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

The three foreign ministers will discuss the latest developments in the Afghan peace process.

The Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also hold bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. They will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and discuss preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which will be held in Turkey this year.

He is also expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Read more: Pakistan, Iran sign MoU over establishment of border markets

The foreign minister will also interact with the local and international media in Turkey. Qureshi reached Istanbul today, after concluding successful visits to Iran and UAE.

During his stay in Iran, Islamabad and Tehran had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the opening of six market places at border areas of the two countries.

The MoU was signed by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.

Comments

comments