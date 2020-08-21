FM Qureshi vows to extend all support to victims of terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a message on International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, expressed solidarity with the victims of terrorism and their families.

He said the people of Pakistan have suffered the most from terrorism over the last two decades. “We have lost more than 70,000 lives and suffered an economic loss of over $120 Billion. Thousands of valiant soldiers and law enforcement officials have laid down their lives in defending the motherland.”

“I would like to thank and honour Pakistani citizens and families of martyrs of our law enforcement agencies and armed forces who have rendered immense sacrifices for the freedom, safety and security of Pakistan and its people,” FM Qureshi said, maintaining that the government and people of Pakistan will never forget their sacrifice.

Despite these losses, he said, the country’s resolve to fight terrorism remains unwavering. “In the face of every tragedy, the resilient Pakistani nation has shown that the values of enlightenment, compassion and empathy that bind us together are much stronger than the forces of intolerance, hatred, and violence that aim to divide.”

“As we commemorate this day, we must also remember and venerate the victims of the worst form of state terrorism perpetrated by India against innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” he said.

Since 1990, he added, India’s occupation army has martyred over 100,000 Kashmiris, widowed over 22,000 women, orphaned around 108,000 children and raped more than 11,000 women. “India’s state terrorism has intensified since 5 August 2019 military siege of 8 million Kashmiris in the Valley, with the imprisonment of political leaders; the abduction and torture of 13,000 Kashmiri youth; brutal force against peaceful protestors; collective punishments and extra-judicial killings.”

He called for the international community to prosecute Indian civil and military personnel involved in state terrorism and serious crimes against humanity.

Qureshi reiterated the country’s commitment to take joint actions to extend all support to those who have been the victims of terrorism. “Let us commit to showing them that they are not alone, and that the international community stands in solidarity with them, wherever they may be.”

Comments

comments