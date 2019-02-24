Foreign Minister Qureshi chairs important consultative meeting in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: An important consultative meeting chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was held at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Sunday.

It was attended by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, former foreign secretaries and diplomats.

The meeting was convened in view of the worsening situation in the occupied Kashmir as well as aggressive designs of India, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to media, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the consultation aimed at devising a comprehensive and integrated course of action. It was also convened to take benefit of the experiences of former diplomats and ambassadors.

Read More: Pakistan’s ex-foreign ministers united in condemning Indian warmongering

He said meeting on important issues of foreign policy, including situation in the occupied Kashmir, proved fruitful. The foreign minister said such consultations will also be held on regular basis in future.

On February 20, Tehmina Janjua had continued briefing Islamabad-based foreign diplomats about Indian allegations and the situation arising out of war hysteria created by reckless statements by the Indian government and politicians in the wake of Pulwama attack.

According to Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal, the foreign secretary had met Kuwait’s ambassador to Pakistan and apprised him about “the frenzy created by India against Pakistan in the aftermath of Pulwama attack.shah mehmood qureshi

She had condemned the repressive Indian measures against the Kashmiris in India held Kashmir.

Comments

comments