Qureshi urges India to stop brutalities against Muslim minority

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday urged Indian government to stop rights violations of Muslim minorities in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

“Indian Muslims are being subjected to torture by Hindu extremists in India”, Qureshi said while talking to journalists in Multan, here today.

Qureshi said there are some news reports circulated in a section of press that Muslims are being subjected to torture at the hands of Hindu extremists in India.

He said we should also not forget the Muslims of occupied Kashmir and Palestine on the happy occasion of Eid.

Offering tribute to the martyrs, he said we should learn from them who sacrificed their precious lives to protect our beloved homeland.

Earlier in the month of March, Indian police set 200 homes of Muslims ablaze in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut city.

Police officials had denied the claim that they burnt the homes. They alleged that some miscreants had committed the heinous act.

In a video gone viral on social media, a Muslim man accuses police for torching the homes.

Instead of nabbing the culprits, the security officials have reportedly arrested more than a dozen men of Muslim community.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to protect lives and properties of Muslims in India. The government has also curbed freedom of media as Meerut-like incidents are not widely reported.

