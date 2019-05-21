Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called upon India to sit on negotiating table with Pakistan for the sake of regional peace when a new government takes office in New Delhi after the general election, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the Pakistan Television, he said war always brought destruction and it could not be considered as an option, particularly when both the countries are nuclear powers.

Qureshi regretted that Kashmir is burning as India is trying to suppress the voice of Kashmiris through military presence and its black laws.

He, however, said the voice of Kashmiris cannot be suppressed in this modern era of electronic media and internet.

The minister noted that the Europe Commission and the United Nations had categorically stated that Kashmiris were fighting for their right to self-determination.

He said Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav had confessed that he was involved in subversive activities in Pakistan. “India wanted his release but he would be tried according to Pakistan’s laws.”

