FM Qureshi reaches Malaysia to attend Kuala Lumpur summit

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reached Malaysia on a two-day visit to attend Kuala Lumpur summit.

He was invited to the summit by his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah.

During his visit, the foreign minister will also hold talks with Malaysian leadership, including Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad, Radio Pakistan reported.

He will visit Pakistan High Commission and inaugurate a Community Center established for the facilitation of the Pakistani community.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also hold meetings with representatives of Pakistani business community and apprise them about investment opportunities in Pakistan.

It is noteworthy that Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad lately stood firm with his position on the Kashmir issue saying, ‘We speak our minds and we don’t retract and change’ despite calls by some in India for a boycott of Malaysian palm oil.

While talking to reporters at the parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur, Mahathir Mohamad said: “We felt that the people of Kashmir had benefited from the resolution of the United Nations, and all we are saying is that we should all abide, not just India and Pakistan, but even the United States of America and other countries.”

Comments

comments