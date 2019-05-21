Shah Mehmood Qureshi leaves for Bishkek to attend SCO session

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday leave for Bishkek to attend foreign ministers’ session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), ARY News reported.

The two-day session of foreign ministers of SCO member countries will open today in Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek.

Pakistan’s foreign minister will address the opening session of the foreign ministers’ meeting.

Qureshi during his stay in Bishkek will meet foreign ministers of various countries. He is also expected to meet the secretary general of the regional grouping.

Foreign Minister Qureshi will lead Pakistani team of officials in delegation level talks during the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting.

Talking to media representatives before leaving for Bishkek, the foreign minister said that he will meet the foreign ministers of eight countries on the sidelines of Bishkek meeting of the foreign ministers.

He expressed concern over the changing regional situation. He said he wants to meet especially with foreign ministers of China and Russia.

“I also want to hold consultations with five permanent members of the SCO,” he said.

After return from the visit a special meeting on the changing situation of the region will be held here to review the situation, he said.

“We will give our clear point of view to the foreign minister of Iran after review of the situation,” Qureshi added.

