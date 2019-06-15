Qureshi departs for London to meet counterpart among other dignitaries

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday (today) departed on an official trip to London via Turkey, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media at Istanbul airport, Qureshi revealed that the trip entailed two different meetings with British dignitaries.

“I will be meeting the Foreign Minister of England and the Home Minister on the trip,” told Qureshi.

Read More: Russian president appreciated Pakistan for promoting regional peace: FM

Qureshi was positive about efforts being made by the English government to help Pakistan in the education and health sectors.

“I also have meetings scheduled with British Parliamentarians on the trip along with the oversea Pakistani’s residing in England,” Qureshi further revealed.

On an inquiry about the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 happening in England and the Ministers plan to watch the event on his trip, the FM said: “I do wish to watch a match in the stadium and cheer on my national team.”

Comments

comments