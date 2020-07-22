Pakistan raising strong voice for Kashmiris on all int’l platform: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that the country is raising a strong voice on every platform for exposing the real face on India and ongoing atrocities of Indian troops against Kashmiris, ARY News reported.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while chairing a high-level meeting at the Foreign Office (FO) regarding regional peace, said that the Hindutva ideology of the Indian government and its aggressive policies have posed serious threats to the regional peace and stability.

The meeting was attended by PM’s Special Assistant on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and other senior officials.

He said that India is trying to cover up its human rights’ violations by committing ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Qureshi said that New Delhi wanted to sabotage the ongoing reconciliation process in Afghanistan which would disturb the regional peace.

The foreign minister demanded the international community to take notice of the illegal moves of India besides playing its due role to help unarmed Kashmiris.

