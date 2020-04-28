Bukhari, Yusuf meet FM Qureshi to discuss repatriation process

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfiqar Bukhari and SAPM on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf called on Foreign Minister shah Mehmood Qureshi to discuss the repatriation of nationals from foreign countries, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The special assistants to PM Imran Khan, Zulfiqar Bukhari and Moeed Yusuf, have met the foreign minister where they exchanged views on the ongoing repatriation process of Pakistanis amid coronavirus crisis.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the third phase of repatriation is successfully continued as more than 12,000 nationals have been brought back to Pakistan from different countries.

“The count of nationals ready to return home is consistently increasing each day and around 63,000 Pakistanis have registered themselves with us so far.”

The foreign minister said that the federal government has planned to bring 7,000 Pakistanis home on weekly basis during the third phase. The capacity to ensure safe return of nationals has increased with the cooperation of provinces, said Qureshi, adding that implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) was continued on all active airports of the country to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The foreign minister, however, urged to adopt additional measures for containing COVID-19 in view of the rise in locally transmitted cases. The federal government is also making maximum efforts to overcome the economic disasters of the pandemic.

The special assistants have also praised the efforts of the foreign minister for the repatriation of nationals.

