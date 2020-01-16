UNITED NATIONS: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is in New York on a mission to help defuse tensions between the United States and Iran, met UN leaders.

Taking to Twitter following the meetings, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said: “Occupied J&K is an internationally recognized dispute that has been on the agenda of UNSC for 7 decades. Today’s discussions have once again reaffirmed its Int’l dispute status and the urgency to resolve it in accordance with UNSC resolutions & aspirations of the Kashmiri people.”

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi further said, “In my meetings with President UNSC, President UNGA & UN Secretary General @antonioguterres, I emphasized the humanitarian crisis and the reign of terror unleashed on innocent Kashmiris by India since 5 August 2019.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) expressed concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The UNSC met behind-closed-doors in New York discussed the grave situation in Indian occupied Kashmir for the second time in five months, reported Radio Pakistan.

After the meeting, China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun told reporters at UN Headquarters that we had a meeting on Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said the 15-member Council heard a briefing from the UN Secretariat on the situation.

Mr. Zhang said the issue of Kashmir between India and Pakistan is always on the agenda of the Security Council.

