Govt committed to facilitate overseas Pakistanis: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that it is the responsibility of the federal government to fulfil demands of overseas Pakistanis, ARY News reported.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi was addressing the Pakistani community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Town Hall through video link where Pakistani ambassador Ghulam Dastgir apprised him regarding the problems being faced by the community.

The foreign minister said around 1.6 million Pakistanis are residing in UAE and it is difficult to meet the expectations of the community. He added that overseas Pakistanis have always supported the country in a difficult time. He also appreciated the community’s efforts to provide 190 free tickets to the nationals to travel back to the country.

“Overseas Pakistanis have played a vital role in stabilising the national economy,” said Qureshi. A large number of Pakistanis are residing in Gulf countries, whereas, many among them were being sent back due to coronavirus.

The foreign minister expressed sorrow over the over-charging of air tickets for Pakistanis and asked the community to highlight the elements. He added that the embassy is providing assistance to the nationals on priority basis who were facing difficulties due to expired visas.

