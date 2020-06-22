FM Qureshi holds telephonic conversation with Saudi counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal Al Saud, on Monday, ARY News reported.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Prince Faisal Al Saud discussed matters of mutual interest including Covid-19 pandemic, enhanced bilateral cooperation and situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

The foreign minister underscored that the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were deep-rooted and multi-faceted and the strategic relationship between the two countries was growing in myriad dimensions.

He thanked for condolence messages issued by Saudi King and the Crown Prince over PIA plane crash.

FM Qureshi offered condolences on the loss of precious lives in Saudi Arabia due to COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted the measures being taken by Pakistan to contain the virus, with a focus on saving lives and securing livelihoods.

The foreign ministers also exchanged views about the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic. Suadi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed solidarity with Pakistan in its efforts to combat the outbreak.

In the context of IOJK, Qureshi shared deep concern over the continuing double lockdown as well as the intensification of the military crackdown by Indian occupation forces and attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory by introducing new domicile law.

He lauded the recent statements of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other international bodies which showed serious concerns and urged urgent steps to address the situation in the occupied Kashmir.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s traditional support for the Kashmir cause.

They agreed to remain in close contact to take forward the important bilateral agenda and close cooperation in various fields.

