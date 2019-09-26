NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced that the member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) decided to hold its next summit in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while addressing a press conference in New York, said that he has invited all heads of the states of the eight SAARC countries for the upcoming summit which was accepted by all members.

He revealed that India had raised objections over its participation in the previous summit [in 2016]. Qureshi added that India has not raised objections this time.

“I had already said that SAARC forum is out of all conflicts. I has been decided that the next summit will be held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The date will be finalised after consulting the member states.”

“India attempted to annex the disputed area through the usage of power. Following its illegal move, 14 petitions have been submitted in the Indian Supreme Court regarding the Kashmir crisis.”

The decision was taken in the meeting of foreign ministers from the SAARC member states.

The foreign minister said he has deliberately delayed his participated in the SAARC session today as he did not wanted to listen the address of the Indian foreign minister.

“I cannot sit with the those continuing atrocities against Kashmiris and India is responsible for bloodshed of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

He reasoned that India accepted to participate in the upcoming SAARC session after facing isolation internationally.

While slamming the New Delhi authorities, Qureshi said that India is facing criticism over its illegal step in the region which has been declared disputed by its own government. India had itself moved to the United Nations (UN) over the Kashmir dispute, he added.

During the press conference, some journalists from India made failed attempts to interrupt the address.

The foreign minister reiterated his stance for ending of curfew in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as well as securing the human rights of Kashmiris.

“India will have to pay hefty price of its wrongdoings. I am challenging Modi again to lift curfew and organise a public gathering in the occupied valley.”

“India has been exposed on many international platforms. The face of India is exposed in Geneva, OHCHR [Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights]. Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had also exposed the crimes of New Delhi government in IoJK.”

While answering to the question, Qureshi said that the US President Donald Trump had reiterated his offer for mediation between Pakistan and India on Kashmir. He added that the renewed offer from the US President increased the troubles for the Indian premier Narendra Modi.

Qureshi further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday night and later he will pay visit to the affected areas of earthquake on Sunday. He also expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the quake-hit areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

