Shah Mehmood Qureshi urges countrymen to pay taxes

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the country to pay taxes to make the nation prosperous, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Qureshi in his tweet said, “No nation can prosper under the burden of debt. The only way out is by increasing our tax base and documenting the economy.”

“We must all play our part, pay our taxes and encourage others to do so as well. If Pakistan prospers, we all prosper. #BePakistaniPayTaxes,” he continued.

No nation can prosper under the burden of debt. The only way out is by increasing our tax base and documenting the economy. We must all play our part, pay our taxes and encourage others to do so as well. If Pakistan prospers, we all prosper. #BePakistaniPayTaxes — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 15, 2019

It may be noted that, on Sunday, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi had said the last date for filing tax returns for the year 2018 has been extended till August 2.

According to Radio Pakistan, Zaidi in a press release issued from Islamabad had urged the people to benefit from this opportunity and file their tax returns timely to avoid difficulties.

