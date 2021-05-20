FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses UNGA session on Palestine issue

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has addressed the session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the Palestine issue, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The foreign minister will give Pakistan’s stance on the Palestine issue besides condemning the brutalities and barbaric attacks of Israeli occupation forces in Gaza.

Earlier, FM Qureshi said that 14 out of 15 members have agreed to adopt a joint strategy on the Palestine issue ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Nearly 95 countries and organisations will express their thoughts in the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He added that it is his responsibility to exhibit facts before the UNGA regarding Palestine.

The foreign minister said that all countries including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states are activated. He questioned the world for not paying attention to the genocide of Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces.

FM Qureshi said that the government has successfully gathered Muslim states in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

