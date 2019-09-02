ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Monday where he was briefed by Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan on the preparedness of Pakistan Air Force.

In his remarks, the foreign minister said Pakistan Air Force gave a befitting response to the Indian violation of Pakistani airspace on February 27 and shot down two of their aircraft, Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier in the year on February 27, Pakistan had shot down two Indian fighter jets that attempted to violate its airspace and captured an Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman who was later released on March 1 as a “peace gesture”.

FM Qureshi said the entire Pakistani nation salutes the courage and valiance of Pakistan Air Force.

On July 31, Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said that Pakistan Air Force will utilize all available resources to ensure operational readiness to safeguard aerial frontiers of the country.

The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to give a befitting response to the enemy in case of any misadventure in the future as well.

The air chief further said that being the custodians of a sparkling legacy of brave air warriors, each personnel of PAF had displayed selfless devotion and matchless grit during operation Swift Retort.

