FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s sister passes away

The sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and mother of National Assembly Member Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi died in Lahore on Friday.

Her funeral will be held at her native village Chak-44, Mian Channu, Khanewal District after Asr prayers at 4:30 pm today, Radio Pakistan reported.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

They prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and expressed condolence with the family members.

 

