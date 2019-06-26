Shahbaz Gill dubs APC ‘gathering of jobless’ politicians

LAHORE: Terming oppositions’ all parties conference (APC) gathering of jobless politicians, Spokesperson to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Shahbaz Gill said the APC’s declaration brought disappointment to the nation, ARY News reported.

Shahbaz Gill said that the opposition had been creating hype in connection with the APC for many days but it was nothing beyond a storm in the tea cup.

He said that those elements who had been plundering national wealth were raising their voices for economic crises. The spokesperson asked the opposition to refrain from misleading people on economic situation and demanded to bring back absconder Ishaq Dar.

Read More: APC fails to agree on tangible anti-government strategy

Earlier in the day, the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) saw disagreement and disarray among its ranks when the members reportedly discouraged demands of collective resignation from the National Assembly.

Sources claimed, the opposition leaders had gathered at the Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazal (JUI-F) chief’s call to devise a mechanism to further protests and initiation of a possible street agitation against the current government and its policies was met with stiff dissent from among their ranks with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) airing reservations over the call.

Comments

comments