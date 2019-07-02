Shahbaz Gill denies reports of banning homemade food for Nawaz in jail

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Spokesperson, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday rejected the reports of barring provision of homemade food for former premier Nawaz Sharif at his prison, ARY News reported.

” No one has stopped the provision of homemade for Nawaz Sharif. He is eating homemade food items on a regular basis,” said Gill while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

Commenting over the health of former prime minister, Gill said that 21 cardiologists are continuously monitoring the health of Nawaz Sharif, adding that he is the only Pakistani who is getting this service.

“How can a patient who is suffering from heart disease eat meat, eggs on a regular basis”? asked Shahbaz Gill.

He said that government has decided to form a medical board which will decide the meals for Nawaz Sharif.

Shahbaz Gill said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers have met PM Imran and expressed confidence in the leadership of the premier.

“Confusion within the ranks of PML-N shows that the party is clearly divided into two narratives,” he added.

The PTI leader said that PML-N was doing politics over the arrest of Rana Sanaullah. He said that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was a national institution and doing politics over the institution is shameful.

Earlier, talking to the media leader of the opposition in the National Assembly claimed that the tip-off for Rana SanaUllah’s arrest over drug possession was provided by the Prime Minister of Pakistan himself.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz stalwart Rana SanaUllah was arrested yesterday for drug possession by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) after they raided the political leader’s car finding heroin worth millions as claimed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, yesterday (Monday).

President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) earlier in the day had summoned a parliamentary party meeting in the wake of MNA Rana Sanuallah’s arrest at over alleged ties with drug traffickers.

Shehbaz speaking to the media after the meeting said: “Rana Sana’s arrest is a travesty.”

