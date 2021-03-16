Shahbaz Gill forgives men who threw ink at him

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill has forgiven men those who threw ink and eggs at him, yesterday.

Taking to the micro-blogging website, Twitter, Shahbaz Gill said that he was attacked on the behest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership.

کل عدالت میں لیگی قیادت کی ایماء پرمجھ پرحملہ کیا گیا. اخلاق سے گرے لوگ غریب دیہاڑی دار افراد خصوصاً خواتین کا استعمال کر رہے ہیں۔میں حملہ کرنے والوں کو معاف کرتا ہوں-میں کسی غریب اور نا سمجھ کو جیل میں نہیں دیکھنا چاہتا۔پولیس سے گذارش ہے کہ ان کے ساتھ کوئی برا سلوک نہ کیا جائے — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 16, 2021

“I forgive those who attacked me because don’t want to see any poor in jail.” The SAPM also requested police not to humiliate arrested people.

Individuals, supposedly PML-N workers, hurled ink at the SAPM on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he arrived to appear in a case on Monday. They also tried to throw eggs at him but PTI workers present there caught the men and thrashed them.

