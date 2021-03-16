Web Analytics
Shahbaz Gill forgives men who threw ink at him

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill has forgiven men those who threw ink and eggs at him, yesterday. 

Taking to the micro-blogging website, Twitter, Shahbaz Gill said that he was attacked on the behest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership.

“I forgive those who attacked me because don’t want to see any poor in jail.” The SAPM also requested police not to humiliate arrested people.

Individuals, supposedly PML-N workers, hurled ink at the SAPM on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he arrived to appear in a case on Monday. They also tried to throw eggs at him but PTI workers present there caught the men and thrashed them.

