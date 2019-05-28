Shahbaz Gill urges Maryam not to mislead masses on use of luxury cars issue

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister’s Spokesperson Shahbaz Gill has urged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz to talk about the actual facts rather than misleading the masses on use of luxury cars, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Gill in his tweet pointing out at Maryam Nawaz wrote, “Your father bought 34 bulletproof luxury cars for the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) delegations and used 20 of them for own and his family motorcade.”

محترمہ عوام کو اصل حقائق بتائیں کہ آپکے والد نے سارک سمٹ کے نام پر خریدی گئی ان 34 لگژری گاڑیوں میں سے 20 اپنے اور فیملی کے پروٹوکول کے لیےاستعمال کی. یہ بھی بتائیں کہ قومی خزانے سے لی گئی ان گاڑیوں میں سے آپ کے ذاتی استعمال میں کون کون سی تھی!

حساب مانگنے پر واویلہ کرنا چھوڑ دیں pic.twitter.com/KKpmhSJn3e — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 27, 2019

“Also inform about the cars, which were bought on the expense of national exchequer, she used for her personal use”, he continued.

She should inform everyone with actual facts and stop wailing about the accounts and misleading the nation, he added.

Earlier, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team questioned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for more than two and a half hours over the purchase and alleged illegal use of more than 30 bulletproof government vehicles.

