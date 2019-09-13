Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Shahbaz Gill resigns as Punjab CM spokesperson

Shahbaz Gill resigns

LAHORE: Shahbaz Gill has tendered his resignation from his position as the spokesperson to the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources said that Gill presented his resignation over having differences on a number of issues including governance, transfers and postings by the provincial authorities, police culture and some other decisions which go against the vision of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Shahbaz Gill is considered as a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is believed to be the person that keeps the premier aware of the performance of the provincial government of Punjab.

Sources added that he was reportedly appointed as CM Buzdar’s spokesperson over the special directions of PM Khan.

Earlier in the day, Gill said in his Twitter message for making an announcement regarding ‘an important decision’.

In another development today, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has removed his adviser Aun Chaudhry and replaced him with Asif Mehmood. Awn Chaudhry is also considered as the close aide of PM Khan.

According to the notification, Asif Mehmood will assist Punjab chief minister in horticulture and tourism departments.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pakistan heading towards sustainable peace, stability: COAS Bajwa

Pakistan

Ali Zaidi lauds role of Pakistan Navy in maritime sector

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi postponed

Pakistan

New policy to help boost industries in Punjab: CM Buzdar  


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close