Shahbaz Sharif’s name not yet placed on ECL: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday said that the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif is not yet placed on the exit control list (ECL), ARY NEWS reported.

“We have not yet received any summary in the interior ministry from federal cabinet in this regard,” Sheikh Rasheed said while announcing that it could be received by Monday or Tuesday.

He shared that 14 people are already on ECL in a similar case in which Shahbaz Sharif’s name has been recommended for the no-fly list. “Five members of his family are absconders while he is also a guarantor of absconding Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

Sharing his travel plans, Rasheed said that Shahbaz was not going directly to London and had to undergo quarantine for 15 days in Qatar.

“We have yet to receive any reports regarding his medical condition,” the interior minister said adding that his ministry would make a final decision on placing his name on the no-fly list after reviewing legal and constitutional aspects.

Sheikh Rasheed further lauded the performance of Pakistan Army, police and other institutions in containing COVID spread during the pandemic.

On May 12, a sub-committee of the federal cabinet has decided to place Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the exit control list (ECL).

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the sub-committee meeting has decided to put Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the no-fly list on the recommendation from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“A recommendation has been conveyed to the cabinet that will make a final decision in this regard,” the interior minister said.

