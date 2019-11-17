Web Analytics
‘Shaheen Al Jazeera 2019’ maritime exercise concludes: Pakistan Navy

KARACHI: The 13th bilateral annual maritime exercise, Shaheen Al Jazeera-19, between Pakistan and Bahrain naval forces concluded at Karachi, said the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy on Sunday.

The spokesperson said that the bilateral maritime exercise between Pakistan Navy’s Special Service Group and Royal Bahrain Defence Force’s Special Operation Force (SOF) concluded at Karachi.

The exercise is aimed to strengthen military relations, interoperability and exchange of professional expertise, he added.

Pakistan Navy’s warships, Sea King helicopters and special forces boats have taken part in the naval drills Shaheen Al Jazeera-19. The navies of both countries conducted maritime interdiction operation in the Arabian Sea.

Both forces exhibited skills for carrying out anti-terrorism operations for safeguarding waters on the last day, the spokesperson said.

