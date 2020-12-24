Shaheen-IX: Pak-China joint air training exercise concludes

The Pak-China Joint Air Exercise, Shaheen-IX, concluded at an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, was chief guest at a ceremony held to mark the conclusion of the exercise while Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong attended the event as guest of honour. The ceremony commenced with playing of national anthems of both countries.

Expressing his views on the occasion, the envoy said, “International and regional strategic situation is undergoing profound changes with growing complexity in security environment. This calls for the collaboration of our two countries and two armed forces in maintaining peace and stability and to cope with various challenges”.

Both air forces have achieved many breakthroughs and new heights in diversified battlefield environment during this exercise, he said.

Addressing the exercise participants, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said the existing global security scenario coupled with the evolving dynamics of air warfare called for enhanced partnership between Pakistan and China.

He said it was heartening to see Pakistan-China friendship become stronger and stronger with each passing day. CPEC was a game changer and manifestation of our common objectives and destiny, he added.

The air chief also expressed his gratitude to General Ding Laihang, Commander of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), for sending a large contingent to Pakistan to participate in the exercise despite Covid-19 pandemic.

The Exercise Shaheen IX witnessed participation of modern fighter jets and support elements from PAF and PLAAF.

PAF regularly participates in similar operational exercises both inland and abroad to remain abreast of challenges and response strategies in contemporary threat environment. The 10th round of Shaheen Exercise is scheduled to take place in China next year.

