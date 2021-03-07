Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Shahid Afridi confirms Shaheen’s family sought his daughter’s hand in marriage

Shaheen Afridi daughter Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Sunday confirmed that fast bowler Shaheen Afridi’s family has approached him for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

“Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too,” he said in a tweet.

“My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field,” Afridi added.

The confirmation from former national cricket team captain came hours after reports of Shaheen and his daughter’s engagement went viral on social media.

According to reports, Shahid Afridi’s family said that since Shaheen is playing cricket and Shahid Afridi’s daughter is still studying, the engagement has not yet been formally announced.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Students witness military exercise in Cholistan desert: ISPR  

Pakistan

PPP seeks PML-Q’s support for upcoming Senate chairman election

Pakistan

NA speaker takes notice of unpleasant incident occurred outside Parliament

Pakistan

PTI invites applications for NA-249 vacated after Faisal Vadwa’s resignation


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close