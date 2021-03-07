Shahid Afridi confirms Shaheen’s family sought his daughter’s hand in marriage

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Sunday confirmed that fast bowler Shaheen Afridi’s family has approached him for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

“Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too,” he said in a tweet.

“My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field,” Afridi added.

The confirmation from former national cricket team captain came hours after reports of Shaheen and his daughter’s engagement went viral on social media.

According to reports, Shahid Afridi’s family said that since Shaheen is playing cricket and Shahid Afridi’s daughter is still studying, the engagement has not yet been formally announced.

