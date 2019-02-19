Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to appear before NAB today

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in liquefied natural gas (LNG) scam on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

Sources said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has reached Islamabad and will appear before the NAB shortly.

The senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was summoned by the accountability watchdog’s Rawalpindi chapter on February 19.

Earlier on February 8, Abbasi had excused from appearing before the NAB.

The NAB is inquiring into a case registered in 2015 against Abbasi for awarding a LNG import contract which caused a potential $2 billion loss to the national exchequer.

Read More: Khaqan Abbasi excuses from appearing before NAB today

Accusing the then, minister for petroleum, Khaqan Abbasi of misusing his authority, the case was registered on complaint of Shahid Sattar – an energy expert and former member of the Planning Commission and the SSGC board of directors – on July 29, 2015.

According to NAB documents, the contract for the LNG import and distribution was awarded to the Elengy Terminal in 2013 in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

The NAB documents at that time said it had been recommended that the names of all accused in the case, including Mr Abbasi, should be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). However, no such decision was taken.

