Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demands formation of ‘truth commission’

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the present opposition is resolute to resist and fight back in the midst of crisis, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press conference after the central executive committee meeting of PMLN, Abbasi said that party supremo Nawaz Sharif spoke on the national matters and blamed the present crises on the 2018 elections.

Abbasi said the incumbent government has failed so far to address the issues faced by the country. He noted that while inflation and expenses are hiking, the number of jobs has shrunk. But the opposition can stand up in face of crises and confront the situation, he said.

He said the executive meeting today deliberated over the role of PMLN and the strategy to go about in opposition. He said that the opposition is looking at a confrontation with dictatorship in the country.

Abbasi claimed that the media was facing censorship today and human rights violation is prevalent which is in contrast to the rest of the world where media pushed back against the boundaries and censorship.

He proceeded that while the world is developing, Pakistan is experiencing a downfall. He claimed that Pakistan Democratic Movement is a vast forum and it will rid the nation of the present government.

Abbasi shared the details of Shahbaz Sharif arrest as discussed in the executive meeting and said the meeting concluded it is the cowardice of the government to detain the opposition leader.

He said that if National Accountability Bureau chairman is indiscriminate, then he’s ought to share why the arrest warrants against Shahbaz were issued.

Constitute a truth commission to unravel whatever has been going in the country, Abbasi concluded. He said if such a commission is made, he will be present before it and tell the truth about everything.

