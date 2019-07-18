ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: The former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been taken under arrest by NAB, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The National Accountability Bureau’s Lahore and Rawalpindi chapters detained the politician while en-route on Thokar Niaz Baig road.

Arrest warrants for the politicians arrest had been issued prior by Chairman NAB Justice retd. Javed Iqbal.

Abbasi was summoned today for an appearance in regard to the ongoing LNG corruption case against him.

Failure to appear resulted in the action which lead to his arrest.

NAB had summoned Abbasi for investigations on four different occasions but he kept ignoring the calls for appearance.

Abbasi in a previous appearance had failed to answer all the question asked by the bureau regarding the LNG scam, of which he is a prime suspect.

Abbasi has been arrested after being shown an arrest warrant, sources claimed.

In a press conference post the high profile arrest the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan in a media talk said that the former PM had been taken under custody on prior arrest warrants in his name.

She confessed that she was yet unknown of the development and found out about the arrest from the media.

She said that she would apprise the reporters of the updates and developments as they are relayed to her.

The SAPM did state that Abbasi had been dodging NAB appearances although the anti-corruption body had called after him multiple times.

