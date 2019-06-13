LAHORE: Addressing a press conference, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that he considers arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) an honour, ARY News reported.

Reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement to constitute a high-powered probe commission, Abbasi said that the premier was giving threats that he won’t spare anyone.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that he was ready to appear before the commission to submit all records of past loans and its spending during his party’s tenure.

Taking an aim at the premier, Abbasi said “he [Imran Khan] was the man, who used to say that he will get people arrested, now these people are saying that NAB is arresting people on its own.”

Referring to his own likely apprehension, he stressed that, “I have never taken bails neither will I get one.”

The country can not work unless politicians are given due respect, he said during the press conference.

The former prime minister said that the law of National Accountability Bureau has the capacity to accord remands, however, “that capacity should not be used as per one’s choice.”

