Abbasi demands PTI govt to cut Hajj expenses

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Saturday half of the members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet will go to jail if a probe is launched against them.

Lashing out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said it took record loans in just five months, adding that the growth rate, which he said was 5.3 per cent during the previous government, has gone down.

He said the prime minister and federal ministers had been telling lies in Parliament. “The government has lost people’s confidence within five months.”

The PML-N leader said his party presented a constitutional amendment in the Parliament for the creation of two provinces, adding that new provinces could be carved out if the PTI desired so.

He said the previous PML-N government carried out a lot of development work in south Punjab.

“The incumbent government won’t be able to keep up with our government’s pace of carrying out development work.”

Slamming the withdrawal of Hajj subsidy, he said the government couldn’t even provide relief to the pilgrims and demanded that the government should cut Hajj expenses.

He said his party would let the PTI to complete its term in power.

