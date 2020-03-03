Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reveals ‘reason’ behind Maryam Nawaz’s silence

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz senior vice president, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi revealed the ‘reason’ behind the silence being observed by Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of PML-N’s supremo Nawaz Sharif, as she is convicted in a case.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi made the statement while being interviewed during ARY News’ programme ‘Off The Record’ hosted by Kashif Abbasi today.

The former premier said, “Why Maryam Nawaz was sentenced when she is not holding a public position?”

“Maryam Nawaz adopts silence as she is a convict and the political party will decide for the time to break her silence. Maryam Nawaz has been considered as a leader by PML-N workers and she will definitely speak at an appropriate time.”

However, the politician criticised that the statement for delaying surgery [of Nawaz Sharif] in the absence of Maryam Nawaz was ‘inappropriate’.

Abbasi claimed that the government will get the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif, however, he criticised holding debates on medical reports in public for an ailing person. He insisted that the medical reports must be sent to the authorities, whereas, the government has the authority to declare Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender.

He alleged that the government is running politics over the illness of Nawaz Sharif despite the fact that the physicians from Shaukat Khanum Hospital had also confirmed his disease.

When questioned regarding former finance minister, Abbasi replied that he will also take the same decision like Ishaq Dar for not to return Pakistan. “I will suggest Ishaq Dar for avoiding to return to the country and never appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).”

Commenting over internal differences between PML-N leaders, Abbasi said that he has no disputes with Khawaja Asif and the political party will resolve all internal issues by itself.

Abbasi predicted that PML-N president and the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will return Pakistan this month.

He ruled out any possibility of ‘deal’ between PML-N and the ruling party. Abbasi alleged that the present government has failed to deliver to the nation.

The former premier demanded to dissolve the anti-corruption watchdog, NAB, after giving special powers to investigate into corruption cases to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Abbasi announced not become part of any plan to topple the government without any solid reasonless. PM Imran Khan should complete its five-year tenure as what he thought as a political leader, said Abbasi, adding that the present government should be dismissed if he places himself as a Pakistani.

