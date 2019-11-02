Shahid Khaqan Abbasi taken to PIMS Hospital: sources

ISLAMABAD: Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been shifted to the hospital at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) by jail official amid strict security, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The hospital sources said that the ex-PM and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was brought to PIMS hospital by jail officials of Adiala Jail. Strict security arrangements were made upon his arrival at the hospital, sources said.

A special medical board examined the health condition of Abbasi following his complaint about having pain in kidneys, hernia and gallbladder stone. Abbasi underwent an ultrasound test over the recommendation of the medical board which has also suggested blood and urine tests.

It emerged that the physicians asked Abbasi for the surgery of gallbladder, however, his sugar level declared normal. Abbasi’s blood pressure was found above the normal range, sources added.

The former prime minister was later taken to the Cardiac Centre of the hospital where the doctors conducted electrocardiography (ECG) which was also declared normal.

Later, he was departed from the hospital after the completion of medical tests. It is pertinent to mention here that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is willing to get surgery at a private hospital.

Abbasi had been arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while en-route to Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore on July 18 in a multi-billion-rupee case related to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.

NAB had said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

