Shahid Khaqan calls for consensus over issues of national importance

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has highlighted the need of consensus on issues facing the country like the National Assembly agreed over the legislation for former Fata region, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking in the house on the 26th constitutional amendment bill for increasing the NA seats in ex-Fata region, Abbasi said,”When we can reach to a consensus over the rights of the tribal region, we should also attain an agreement over other national issues.”

He urged for reaching to an agreement over the “charter of economy” and other issues of national importance.

PML-N stalwart said he is thankful of the prime minister for his attendance in the house. He expressed hope that the prime minister will take the house into confidence over the government’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other national issues.

He urged the government to table the details of the agreement with IMF and the conditions of the lender in the house.

The former prime minister also noted that there was consensus on the government’s decision to provide Rs100 billion in funds to the people of ex-Fata region for 10 years.

He urged for devising the modalities for funding to ensure that the people of the region are given equal rights and resources compared to other Pakistani citizens.

