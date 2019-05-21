Khaqan fails to appear in front of NAB, officials claim delaying tactics

KARACHI: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi failed to appear in NAB’s ongoing investigations against him where he is alleged to have misused authority during his tenure as Petroleum Minister, reported ARY News.

Former Minister for Petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today, Tuesday in it’s office with a questionnaire the anti-graft watchdog had given to him beforehand.

The former Prime Minister of Pakistan failed to appear and neither did he submit the answers to NAB’s questionnaire.

NAB officials claimed that delaying tactics were being employed by the alleged to drag the case.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz released the questionnaire handed over to Abbasi from NAB on media.

Read More: Shahid Khaqan, Maryam Nawaz emerge as key players in PML-N overhaul

The questionnaire seeks answers from the ex-minister in seven different inquiries.

NAB officials claimed that delaying tactics were being employed by the alleged to drag the case.

Charges levied against Abbasi by NAB include misusing his constitutional powers and illegal hiring’s in the petroleum ministry during his tenure.

NAB is probing a case instituted against Abbasi in 2015 for allegedly awarding a LNG import contract at exorbitant rates, which caused a potential $2 billion loss to the national exchequer.

The case was registered on a complaint by Shahid Sattar – an energy expert and former member of the Planning Commission and the SSGC board of directors – on July 29, 2015.

Comments

comments