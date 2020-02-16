PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari laid to rest in Naushahro Feroze

KARACHI: The funeral prayers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) Shahnaz Ansari were offered in Naushahro Feroze on Sunday morning, ARY News reported.

A number of PPP leaders, party workers and others attended the funeral prayers. She was laid to rest at Ismail Shah graveyard in Naushahro Feroze.

The 50-year old PPP leader was shot dead in Naushahro Feroze on Saturday over an alleged property dispute. The incident took place when PPP leader was attending Chehlum of her brother-in-law in Naushahro Feroze.

The police said that she was attacked over differences in a matter related to land ownership in Noshero Feroz.

Meanwhile, Police officers conducted raids on Saturday night and arrested one woman in connection with the assassination of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of Sindh Assembly Shahnaz Ansari.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and others have condemned the shocking incident.

IGP Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and summoned a report from DIG Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah).

Political career

Ansari was born on 10 January 1970 in Naushahro Feroze. She earned the degree of Bachelor of Arts from the Shah Abdul Latif University.

She was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh as a candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on a reserved seat for women in 2013 election. The PPP leader was re-elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on a reserved seat for women in 2018 elections.

