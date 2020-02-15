PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari shot dead in Naushahro Feroze

Naushahro Feroze: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) Shhenaz Ansari was shot dead in Noshero Feroz over a property dispute here on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the PPP leader was shifted to NawabShah hospital in an injured condition where she took her last breath.

The police said that she was attacked over differences in a matter related to land ownership in Noshero Feroz.

Ansari was gunned down allegedly by her deceased brother-in-law’s nephew Zahid Khokhar, said police. The PPP leader was attending Khokar’s Chehlum when the incident took place.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail have condemned the incident and directed IGP Sindh to arrest the culprits behind the killing of PPP lawmaker.

IGP Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and has summoned a report from DIG Shaheed Banazirabad (Nawabshah).

He has directed DIG Nawabshah to provide security to the victims family.

She was born on 10 January 1970 in Naushahro Feroze. She earned the degree of Bachelor of Arts from the Shah Abdul Latif University.

She was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh as a candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on a reserved seat for women in 2013 election. She was re-elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh as a candidate of PPP on a reserved seat for women in 2018 elections.

