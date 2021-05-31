Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal are celebrating their first anniversary and in Shahroz’s words, it’s “no run of the mill, lovey-dovey” day for the two…

Marking his first wedding anniversary with the supermodel, Shahroz took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of Sadaf getting a COVID PCR test done. “No lovey-dovey run-of-the-mill anniversary post. A genuine why I love you so much video… cracks me up every single time haha,” he wrote.

Take notes, guys! Save the grand gestures and celebrate the things that actually matter… like finding someone you can laugh with and about.

Sadaf and Shahroz tied the knot last year in a small and intimate nikkah ceremony, just months after Shahroz finalized his divorce with ex-wife Syra Yousaf, with whom he shares daughter Nooreh.

