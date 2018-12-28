Here is what Shahrukh told daughter Suhana about guys like ‘Rahul’

“I told my daughter, that if a guy meets you and says, Rahul, naam toh suna hoga’, he’s a stalker,” Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan told an Indian news channel on Friday.



Speaking to India Today, the ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ star he told his daughter Suhana Khan that if a boy looks at you across a room at a party and says, Aur paas, aur paas’, go kick him. If he says Rahul, naam toh suna hoga’, he’s a stalker”.

Khan was asked if he is the same romantic hero in real life he is on screen and that what he would do if his daughter met a guy like Rahul.

The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ star, was of the view that he is not like that in real life.

“If I stood with my arms open and sang a song in front of my wife, probably she’d throw me out of the house,” remarked Khan.

About Suhana meeting someone like Rahul, Shahrukh Khan said that such a guy is a stalker.

“But in the film, if I’m able to activate an element of innocence and make it attractive, the role gets reinvented by itself,” added the actor who was once labeled as “King of Romance” in Bollywood.

Khan also revealed that Suhana Khan wants to become an actor and will soon take formal training in the art.

