Cases to be registered under criminal law over sugar crisis: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Wednesday that PM Imran Khan approved recommendations tabled by the Sugar Inquiry Commission and cases will be filed under criminal law over sugar scandal, ARY News reported.

Shahzad Akbar, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, said that the investigation into sugar crisis had revealed subsidy worth Rs29 billion awarded in the last five years. He added that the forensic inquiry had proved that farmers were paid less against the sugarcane and the subsidies were given in violations of the regulations.

He detailed that the federal government has prepared an action plan in light of the recommendations tabled by the inquiry commission as the authorities will now begin efforts for the recovery after the massive financial irregularities.

“Few matters are given in hands of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The government is not working behind closed doors and everyone will be apprised for what we are going to do now.”

The special assistant said that the anti-corruption watchdog will analysis the aspects of subsidies which went against laws. He added that the present government has also presented itself for the accountability of Rs2.4 worth subsidy on sugar.

Akbar revealed that few sugar mills had illegally installed new crushing plants without acquiring its licences. The inquiry commission completed its work and nominated accused persons in the sugar scandal.

While commenting over the case filed in the high court by sugar mill owners, Akbar said that every citizen has the right to move to the court. He added that the tenure of the present government was unlike the past governments.

He also revealed that PM Imran Khan had been given threats after the formation of the sugar inquiry commission and it will be brought forward before the court by the federal government.

“A committee will work under the supervision of Hammad Azhar in order to finalise sugar prices. The government will decrease the sugar prices in the markets,” vowed Akbar.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) challenged the inquiry commission’s report over the sugar crisis in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The petition filed by the sugar mill owners in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has made the federal government, inquiry commission’s head Wajid Zia and others as parties.

The petition stated that the federal government violated the constitutional regulations by forming an inquiry commission over sugar crisis on March 16. PSMA demanded the high court to nullify the formation of the sugar inquiry commission.

