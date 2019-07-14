Shahzad Akbar challenges Shehbaz Sharif to file case in London

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar reacting over the statement of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has challenged him to file a case in London, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PM’s special assistant in his tweet has challenged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif that he will personally bring each TT (telegraphic transfer) that was “fraudulently sent in the name of poor labourers”.

@CMShehbaz challenge! I really hope you do that in London n I will personally bring each TT that has was fraudulently sent in the name of poor labourers n show in London court how sons/son in law n others laundered money which you benefited from @PTIofficial @ImranKhanPTI https://t.co/bHgwg4q1UX — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) July 14, 2019

Earlier, PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif responding over the story of British newspaper said that he would also launch legal proceedings against the Daily Mail, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his assistant.

Have decided to file law suit against Daily Mail. The fabricated and misleading story was published at the behest of Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar. We will also launch legal proceedings against them. Btw IK has yet to respond to three such cases I filed against him for defamation. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 14, 2019

Earlier today, a British newspaper has made startling revelations in its reporBritish authorities have decided to initiate a probe into the millions of Pounds funds the UK sent to the government of Shehbaz Sharif as an aid.

The report claimed that the paper was given exclusive access to some of the results of a high-level probe ordered by the government of Pakistan. The paper said it was also able to interview key witnesses held on remand in jail, including a UK citizen Aftab Mehmood.

Read More: ‘I stand by my story against Shehbaz Sharif’, says British journalist

He claims he laundered millions on behalf of Shahbaz’s family from a nondescript office in Birmingham without attracting suspicion from Britain’s financial regulators.

The paper said that Shehbaz and his family were embezzling tens of millions of pounds of public money and laundering it in Britain.

They are convinced that some of the allegedly stolen money came from DFID-funded aid projects.

The report said that legal documents allege that Shehbaz’s son-in-law received about £1 million from a fund established to rebuild the lives of earthquake victims, to which DFID gave £54 million from UK taxpayers.

