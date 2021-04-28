Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Shahzad Akbar, Farogh Naseem rebut ex-FIA chief’s allegations

Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem and Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Shahzad Akbar have rebutted the allegations raised by the former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) chief Bashir Memon.

Reacting to Memon’s interview on private television, Akbar in Tweet, calling the interview rubbish said Bashir Memon was never called for any meeting with PM or myself on Justice Qazi Faez Isa issue and was never told to start any case against any specific individual.

“The only case referred to FIA was of sedition by the fed cabinet. I have instructed lawyers in a personal capacity to initiate legal action for his slander.”

On the other hand, Law and Justice Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem also strongly refuted the former FIA chief’s allegations in his tweet.

Bashir Memon, speaking in an interview with a private news channel alleged that Faroogh Naseem and Shahzad Akbar wanted him to proceed against Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and other Opposition leaders, during his tenure as the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) director-general.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Punjab reports record 127 Covid-19 deaths in single day

Must Read

Karachi traffic police launches ‘operation morning’ to clear…

Business

Saudi crown prince says kingdom has no plans to introduce income tax

ScienceTechnology

UK government green lights ‘self-driving’ cars on motorways

[X] Close