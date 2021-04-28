Shahzad Akbar, Farogh Naseem rebut ex-FIA chief’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem and Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Shahzad Akbar have rebutted the allegations raised by the former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) chief Bashir Memon.

Reacting to Memon’s interview on private television, Akbar in Tweet, calling the interview rubbish said Bashir Memon was never called for any meeting with PM or myself on Justice Qazi Faez Isa issue and was never told to start any case against any specific individual.

“The only case referred to FIA was of sedition by the fed cabinet. I have instructed lawyers in a personal capacity to initiate legal action for his slander.”

Just seen absolute rubbish uttered by Bashir Memon on Shazeb show. He was never called for any meeting with PM or myself on QFI issue, and there was no meeting with law minister and him as he claims.Similarly he was never told to start any case against any specific individual 1/2 — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) April 27, 2021

On the other hand, Law and Justice Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem also strongly refuted the former FIA chief’s allegations in his tweet.

2.Azam Khan, Shehzad Akber and Bashir Memon have never come to my office together. Azam Khan has only come to my office once and that was all by himself only to discuss legal reforms. 2/3 — Barrister Dr. Farogh Naseem (@Farogh_NaseemPK) April 27, 2021

Bashir Memon, speaking in an interview with a private news channel alleged that Faroogh Naseem and Shahzad Akbar wanted him to proceed against Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and other Opposition leaders, during his tenure as the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) director-general.

