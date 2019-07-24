NAB to see how shares of Chaudhry Sugar Mills transferred: Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could answer reasons for summoning Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, ARY News reported.

However, Shahzad Akbar, in his statement before media, said that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has written a letter to Securities & Exchange Commission of the United Kingdom (UK).

The authorities have sought details of transfers and trading of shares belonging to Maryam Nawaz, whereas, it will also be scrutinised the payment of money made by the politician after purchases in 2008.

The special assistant further detailed that the anti-corruption watchdog sent notices to Yousuf Abbas Sharif and others over alleged money laundering. Akbar added, “NAB may have sent the notices in view of suspicious transactions and the process of shares’ transfer in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.”

Earlier in the day, the National Accountability Bureau issued summons in the names of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president, Maryam Nawaz and her brothers Hassan and Hussain Nawaz.

The anti-graft watchdog has called upon the siblings on July 31 for questioning on allegations against them pertaining to corrupt and fraudulent practices.

Currently jailed former Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s nephew Abdul Aziz has also been summoned.

All those summoned for questioning are being told to be share holders in Chaudhry Sugar Mills and are accused of laundering money and possessing assets beyond known sources of their income.

